Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design

Location Scout

Shea Lewis | Website Designer
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Shea Lewis | Website Designer for designsupply.io | App + Web Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Location Scout location user interface ui application design mobile ios layout typography real estate iphone app
Location Scout location user interface ui application design mobile ios layout typography real estate iphone app
Location Scout location user interface ui application design mobile ios layout typography real estate iphone app
Download color palette
  1. design.png
  2. top.png
  3. bottom.png

We recently worked with Hollywood Locations, here are some early exploration pieces that didn't make the cut. Fun exploration with type and layout.

---
Looking for help on your next project? I would love to hop on a call with you and discuss it! We design Mobile and Desktop App, Websites, and all your digital design needs. Check us out at designsupply.io

Email us at hello@designsupply.io

designsupply.io | App + Web Design
designsupply.io | App + Web Design
We build websites + landing pages for your business.
Hire Us

More by designsupply.io | App + Web Design

View profile
    • Like