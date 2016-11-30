Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Michel
Mention

Insights Center Landing 🌎

Thomas Michel
Mention
Thomas Michel for Mention
Hire Us
  • Save
Insights Center Landing 🌎 landing page website case study product interface ui ux minimal launch app mobile dashboard
Download color palette

We just officially launched the Insight Center feature, you can now test it and get more infos about it from the page
itself mention.com/en/insights-center

😸 Check on Producthunt

--

👉 Discover Mention, a media monitoring tool.

💙 Follow me on Twitter

Insight center mention still 2x
Rebound of
Introducing Insights Center 🚀
By Thomas Michel
Mention
Mention
Social listening tool to get closer to your customers
Hire Us

More by Mention

View profile
    • Like