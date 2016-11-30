Kerem Suer

Product card early iteration operator expert button cta card product card design mobile iphone ios
We designed product cards to be consumed all around the app but especially in the message thread, which introduces a bunch of constraints starting with limited real estate.

These are some early iterations. I will dump more iterative and process shots, as well as prototypes here, so follow along.

Go check out the app in the App Store.

Posted on Nov 30, 2016
