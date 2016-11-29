Francis Alturas

Dribbble Design Talks : Cebu Meetup 2016

Finally it's happening! We're excited to announce this year's Dribbble Meetup in Cebu on December 9! Special thanks to the super talented @Chris Torregosa for this shot's mad collaboration!

We have a solid lineup of speakers this year, so stay tuned!
https://nvite.com/DribbbleCebu/b2ea

Nov 29, 2016
