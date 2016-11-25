Bohie Palecek

Electric Sparks Tshirt Graphic

Bohie Palecek
Bohie Palecek
  • Save
Electric Sparks Tshirt Graphic design illustration hand lettering apparel tshirt electric electric california
Electric Sparks Tshirt Graphic design illustration hand lettering apparel tshirt electric electric california
Electric Sparks Tshirt Graphic design illustration hand lettering apparel tshirt electric electric california
Electric Sparks Tshirt Graphic design illustration hand lettering apparel tshirt electric electric california
Download color palette
  1. electric_sparks.jpg
  2. ec_mural3.jpg
  3. ec_mural1.jpg
  4. ec_mural2.jpg

Another Tshirt design for Electric. This one was taken from a mural I designed for the HQ in Cali using their business motto's as a grounding point. It's been a really sick collaboration, I'm pretty pumped to see it all unfold over the next year.

Bohie Palecek
Bohie Palecek

More by Bohie Palecek

View profile
    • Like