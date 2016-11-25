Megan Wilson

Merry Christmas

Megan Wilson
Megan Wilson
  • Save
Merry Christmas merry christmas typography script holiday festive xmas christmas
Merry Christmas merry christmas typography script holiday festive xmas christmas
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_merrychristmas_mw1.png
  2. dribbble_merrychristmas_mw2.png

It's nearly December which means Christmas card design time! Here I've had to whip up a quick card for a client. I've added some embellishment to the free font 'Grand Hotel' to make it a bit more festive and played around with adding dots as snow flakes.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 25, 2016
Megan Wilson
Megan Wilson

More by Megan Wilson

View profile
    • Like