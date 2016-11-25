Merry Christmas

Trending designs to inspire you
It's nearly December which means Christmas card design time! Here I've had to whip up a quick card for a client. I've added some embellishment to the free font 'Grand Hotel' to make it a bit more festive and played around with adding dots as snow flakes.