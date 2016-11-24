Jens Nielsen

CSS Design Awards - Special Kudos

Jens Nielsen
Jens Nielsen
Hire Me
  • Save
CSS Design Awards - Special Kudos portfolio kudos cssdesignawards
Download color palette

Not sure this is allowed here... but here goes

My portfolio got special kudos on CSS Design Awards
http://www.cssdesignawards.com/sites/think-bear/29545

Stamp
Rebound of
Personal Portfolio
By Jens Nielsen
View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2016
Jens Nielsen
Jens Nielsen
Digital Designer, Father of two, Lover of sneakers
Hire Me

More by Jens Nielsen

View profile
    • Like