Sprocket iOS 1.3 Tumblr Newsfeed Dialogs

Updated these dialogs to reflect the current dialog design consistency system for Sprocket on iOS. Full color in combination with a header token is used to quickly inform the bicyclist about whats about to happen (especially in these cases when they will be launched out of the app into another experience). The rest of the styling retains elements of the native iOS10 dialogs in order to increase comfort and trust in the interface system.

This UX in general is a hack to avoid programming the Tumblr API integration on the feed when we have more important things to build into the MVP atm.

Check out the current Android app here.