Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
7
Retrograhic

Sprocket iOS 1.4.1 Edit-Remove Dialogs

7
Retrograhic
7 for Retrograhic
  • Save
Sprocket iOS 1.4.1 Edit-Remove Dialogs sprocket iphone ios dialog consistent edit remove delete bike sale store ui
Download color palette

Designed these dialogs for editing and removing bike listings with your paid-for keys. Leveraged color and symbology to make whats happening visually clear and insure that the removal action is never mixed up with editing.

Question: Is the text on the yellow one legible for you guys?

Check out the current Android app here.

Sp and 14 edit remove
Rebound of
Sprocket Android 1.4 Edit-Remove Dialogs
By 7
View all tags
Posted on Nov 23, 2016
Retrograhic
Retrograhic
We make a bicycle marketplace

More by Retrograhic

View profile
    • Like