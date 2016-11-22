Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Balraj

C U B 3 D

Balraj
Balraj
Hire Me
  • Save
C U B 3 D animation interaction gif after effects sketch mobile music transitions 3d cubed cub3d
C U B 3 D animation interaction gif after effects sketch mobile music transitions 3d cubed cub3d
Download color palette
  1. c_u_b_3_d.gif
  2. real_pixels.jpg

Hey guys,

I hope all is well! I’ve been playing around with 3D interactions & transitions as I’m really getting into VR UI design. It requires a different approach as demonstrating 3D depth and perspective can be a challenge in most design and prototyping tools.

Let me know your thoughts and don’t forget to check out the real pixels :)

Happy Tuesday!

Balraj
Balraj
Designer of products.
Hire Me

More by Balraj

View profile
    • Like