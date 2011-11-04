Marian Pop

Marian Pop
Marian Pop
NUTRAMEDIX Apothecary
This is the latest version of NUTRAMEDIX logo. I think that now, I emphasize the "apothecary" and "retro/vintage" theme much better. What are your thoughs ?

Ps. In the previous version I had a typo too: "Apotechary" instead of "Apothecary".

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
