Chris Leskovsek

diamonds

Chris Leskovsek
Chris Leskovsek
  • Save
diamonds lovit all in illustration nmn
Download color palette

quite early stage of an illustration for a deck of cards...i got to do the 7 of diamonds...more shots to come...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Chris Leskovsek
Chris Leskovsek

More by Chris Leskovsek

View profile
    • Like