Here is a preview of the dark version of TypeSearch (I know everyone prefers the bright one)
Results are separated in “Streams”. Currently you are looking at the Google Stream. You can add new Streams like Twitter, Images, etc. by clicking the +.
No images and all animations are CSS3.
You can follow me on Twitter for more updates.