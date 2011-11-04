Sergey Shapiro

Jackdaw

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
Jackdaw logo lettering typography furniture joinery black letters
Download color palette

That's the final logo for the Jackdaw company.

Bf2047a4c62409f9f8699b9488baf2d9
Rebound of
Jackdaw
By Sergey Shapiro
View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like