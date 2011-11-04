Eric Hayes

John 14:6

John 14:6 bible verse typography texture
I've been recently inspired by @ogvidius Typographic Verses, (http://typographicverses.com/) and I wanted to play with Derek Weathersbee's Franchise.

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
