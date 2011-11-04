Zachary Lewis

Turret Ambush Icon ui icon vector portal video game
My boss "forgot" to tell me that we also need an icon for a turret-based ambush, and we need it now. This is what he got.

Ambush Location Icons
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
