Kick Prostate Cancer in the Ass

Kick Prostate Cancer in the Ass
Not only is this the icon for our new Campfire bot, Phusebot, but we've started our campaign for the month of November to raise awareness (and maybe some funds, too) towards Prostate Cancer.

We've got a team going, but if you've got change to spare, either donate or tweet.

Keep on kicking ass, folks!

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
