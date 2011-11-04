Jackson

Delicious Web Button

Jackson
Jackson
  • Save
Delicious Web Button button ui web call to action
Download color palette

One of a set of delicious web buttons that never got posted! Full set's available on GraphicRiver (for a while now: http://goo.gl/XzkfU ).

Feedback appreciated on this and the set - looking to put together another pack and some freebies soon.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Jackson
Jackson

More by Jackson

View profile
    • Like