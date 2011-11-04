This is a series of 12 x 12 posters produced from images found in National Geographic magazines. These magazines were from the 1960′s and 70′s, and the images were physically and digitally manipulated. These effects were accomplished by various methods, such as using watercolors, paint, and different textures that were scanned, printed and manipulated multiple times.

