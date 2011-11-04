Monika Suska

Zebra

Monika Suska
Monika Suska
  • Save
Zebra zebra illustration animal cartoon childrens book illustration character design
Download color palette

zebra's sample illustration for some super cool book - finger crossed ;)

Monika Suska
Monika Suska
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Monika Suska

View profile
    • Like