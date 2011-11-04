Mary Kate McDevitt

Handwritten

Mary Kate McDevitt
Mary Kate McDevitt
Hire Me
  • Save
Handwritten lettering hand lettering typography
Download color palette

For a new project I'm working on to be announced soon.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Mary Kate McDevitt
Mary Kate McDevitt
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mary Kate McDevitt

View profile
    • Like