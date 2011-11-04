Andy Baltes

Calendar 2012 (WIP)

Andy Baltes
Andy Baltes
  • Save
Calendar 2012 (WIP) calendar 2012 light source dark photo
Download color palette

Work in progress for a Poster Calendar (22" x 17"). I am happy with the photo result/effect.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Andy Baltes
Andy Baltes

More by Andy Baltes

View profile
    • Like