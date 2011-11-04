Vincenzo Di Cosmo

Top Bar Icons

Vincenzo Di Cosmo
Vincenzo Di Cosmo
  • Save
Top Bar Icons iphone app gui icons note mutant milk user interface top bar
Download color palette

Shot of another app coming by Mutant Milk

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Vincenzo Di Cosmo
Vincenzo Di Cosmo

More by Vincenzo Di Cosmo

View profile
    • Like