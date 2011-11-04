RaiseNoChicken

Holiday Gift

Holiday Gift design type computer retro
It's Holiday gift time again for my employer and I cooked up a little retro computer-style design for the gift. This project gets more interesting every year.

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
