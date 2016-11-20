Nikolai Wärnberg

New Intro

Nikolai Wärnberg
Nikolai Wärnberg
  • Save
New Intro invite first debute aftereffects glitch intro
Download color palette

My new YouTube intro, please tell me what you think and I want you to watch my new youtube tutorial and subscribe cause from now on every week I will release a new video on my YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k_5zydEb1Sw

View all tags
Posted on Nov 20, 2016
Nikolai Wärnberg
Nikolai Wärnberg

More by Nikolai Wärnberg

View profile
    • Like