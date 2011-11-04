Will Barron

Ribbon Nav Revised

Will Barron
Will Barron
Hire Me
  • Save
Ribbon Nav Revised texture paper ribbon wedding fold
Download color palette

Started to make a few adjustments to the ribbon & the logo area. More tweaks to follow.

Wedding ribbon nav
Rebound of
Wedding Ribbon Navigation
By Will Barron
View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Will Barron
Will Barron
UX, UI & Marketing Designer
Hire Me

More by Will Barron

View profile
    • Like