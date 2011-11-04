Jason Gammon

Mr Skully colors (sloppy)

Mr Skully colors (sloppy) skull gross bat character design tongue logo
Trying to define where he should be colored/shaded. This is the sloppy prelim stuff.

Rebound of
Mr Skully Inks
By Jason Gammon
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
