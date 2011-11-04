Steve Silvas

CAG sketch typography type vintage signage lettering pencil
Playing with some vintage-style type for a local café. This is a fairly rough concept for the logo, which I would have to clean up a lot when going digital. I was inspired a lot by the work of Drew Meltion

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
