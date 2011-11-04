Craig Robson

secret shirts

secret shirts
at the beginning of October i release a super limited run of t-shirts that were only available to buy if you knew me or followed me on tumblr etc. they sold out in one night. i was humbled!
printed using a discharge method onto american apparel tri blend black. comfiest shirt you could ask for!
http://tinyurl.com/62eeqlc

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
