Walt Disney World map...Shag style

Walt Disney World map...Shag style illustration
Did this illustration for the back of a small brochure. Fun doing this style!
Here's a link to the full map: http://www.flickr.com/photos/brightanimation/6309468430/

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
