Maleika E. A.

Geometric Type

Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.
  • Save
Geometric Type custom typeface geometry typography typeface font
Download color palette

More letters of a custom typeface I'm working on. My goal is to lend it a mix of Bauhaus and Art Deco in style.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Maleika E. A.
Maleika E. A.

More by Maleika E. A.

View profile
    • Like