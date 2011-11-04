Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Holiday Dinner in Partial Color

illustration design holidays photoshop family greeting cards
Working on the color. This is for a promo to send free greeting cards to military members overseas who can't be home for the holidays, and for them to send free cards home. How cool is that?

Holiday Dinner
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
