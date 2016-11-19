Asana Concept MacOS — Final Showcase

Hi dribbbler,

As I promise before, here the final episode of my exploration series for Asana widget for macOS. Just so feeling excited along the craft, pushing pixels, and tiny pieces of research. Why background i do this is for my personal challenge to get new experiences with handle big company like Asana, seriously is too big if you handle them alone, really.

The hardest part (which is doesn't included in this part) is the task detail screen. So I decide to stop any progress on that, too many consideration, i know when this project is done enough for me for exploration lol.

For sharing fun and experiences, just attached the very rare raw files included master .sketch files and .aep project contain animation of my first GIF shot of widget notifications, check this project for entire shot. Make sure your sketch version at least v4.0 and your after effect CS6 at least v11.0.4.2 (please check masterReport_log.txt for external dependencies)

Last words, hope this shot inspire you all. Kindly leave any feedback below and see you in the next shots. Gracias!

Update 4 Sep 2021

I convert the sketch to figma. Grab them here — https://www.figma.com/community/file/1015973888935413833/(UI-Kit)Concept%E2%80%94Asana-desktop-widget-MacOS

-----------------------------------------------------

Follow me for more updates :

Twitter | Behance | Instagram