Charlie Goodtimes Logo

🎟 Ever wanted to create your own font? Sign up to our live & interactive workshop with Dribbble’s co-founder Dan Cederholm on December 15 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here's a rough version of the Icon logo to go along with the text - This was my first go at an digitally illustrated project in a very long time, it was a fun change of pace and really makes me want to explore this stle more.
They wanted it in a circle shape, with minimal details. This is a very rough sketch that got passed upon, they wanted something a bit more 2D instead of 3D. I'm sure a rebound of this will follow.