Charlie Goodtimes Logo

Here's a rough version of the Icon logo to go along with the text - This was my first go at an digitally illustrated project in a very long time, it was a fun change of pace and really makes me want to explore this stle more.

They wanted it in a circle shape, with minimal details. This is a very rough sketch that got passed upon, they wanted something a bit more 2D instead of 3D. I'm sure a rebound of this will follow.