Charlie Goodtimes Logo

Charlie Goodtimes Logo black and white white black awaken design awaken company awaken design company awaken vintage typography script simple retro photoshop minimal logotype graphic design design clean brand logo branding
Here's a rough version of the Icon logo to go along with the text - This was my first go at an digitally illustrated project in a very long time, it was a fun change of pace and really makes me want to explore this stle more.

They wanted it in a circle shape, with minimal details. This is a very rough sketch that got passed upon, they wanted something a bit more 2D instead of 3D. I'm sure a rebound of this will follow.

Charlie Goodtimes Logo
By Awaken Design Company
