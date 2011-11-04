Joshua Taylor

Evernote Web Clipper

Joshua Taylor
Joshua Taylor
  • Save
Evernote Web Clipper evernote web clipper cardboard snippets
Download color palette

This is a banner that was made for the launch of the new Chrome Web Store. We've been seeing some really good pickup since it's launch.
This is a whole new direction for us, so we'll see how it goes.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Joshua Taylor
Joshua Taylor

More by Joshua Taylor

View profile
    • Like