Population Infographic

Population Infographic infographic book encyclopedia information graphic population
Another Infographic for the encyclopedia I'm working on. The graphic shows the evolution of the world population from 1950 to 2050. There is a transparent page (and color) for each 20-year period. This picture shows all 6 transparent pages overlapping each other. Can't wait to see/show pictures of the real printed book ...

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
