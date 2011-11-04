Jawbone Up Icon

Herson Rodriguez

So here is my take on the new UP app by Jawbone. The wristband is amazing but their app needs some work done ASAP! Anyways here is my take on the icon.

Link to the product page http://jawbone.com/up/product

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
