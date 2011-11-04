Stephen Megitt

Stephen Megitt
Stephen Megitt
Businesscards
New cards just arrived. Cards are 2 colour process, letterpress icons for map, phone, mobile and twitter handle. Registered Deboss on front with a pearlized foil counter die on the reverse. spiffy.

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Stephen Megitt
Stephen Megitt

