Annemieke Beemster Leverenz

I cup

Annemieke Beemster Leverenz
Annemieke Beemster Leverenz
  • Save
I cup illustration branding
Download color palette

A (scrapped) element of an illustration I'm working on. It amazes me that such a simplified version of this cup still reads.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Annemieke Beemster Leverenz
Annemieke Beemster Leverenz

More by Annemieke Beemster Leverenz

View profile
    • Like