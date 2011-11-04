Green Ink Studio

RESET Student Ministry Logo

Green Ink Studio
Green Ink Studio
  • Save
RESET Student Ministry Logo logo youth student ministry non-profit typography christian circle
Download color palette

Logo design for a student ministry called RESET. The idea behind it is that no sin is too big for God to forgive. He will always welcome us when we repent, and He will always give us a RESET – a new life to start again.

Fd03d223417ed19b2677a2510dd0d55e
Rebound of
Student Ministry Logo WIP
By Green Ink Studio
View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Green Ink Studio
Green Ink Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Green Ink Studio

View profile
    • Like