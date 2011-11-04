MisterAO

Moustache hat

Moustache hat trash lovers mister ao bulgaria illustration typography street art moustache hat
Working on new project with http://trash-lovers.com/ .
I`ll post my works.It`s sort of a street instalation for the next issue of http://abitare.bg/ .

Mr.AO / Trash Lovers

Molotow acrylic markers on old window (50x65 cm)

