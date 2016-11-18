Good for Sale
Diane Faye

Public School City of Reading Pin

Diane Faye
Diane Faye
Hire Me
  • Save
Public School City of Reading Pin public school pennsylvania reading illustration doorknob reproduction lettering diestruck pin rose gold

City of Reading Rose Gold Pin

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on fayeandco.com
Good for sale
City of Reading Rose Gold Pin
Download color palette

City of Reading Rose Gold Pin

Price
$10
Buy now
Available on fayeandco.com
Good for sale
City of Reading Rose Gold Pin

A pin made of rose gold featuring a design originally spotted on an antique doorknob.

Diane Faye
Diane Faye
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Diane Faye

View profile
    • Like