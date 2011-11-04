Colin Decker

Team Dank Logo

Colin Decker
Colin Decker
  • Save
Team Dank Logo music events logo jam band tree high musical hippie festival live
Download color palette

Client wanted a 'high musical tree' logo for a jam band themed, live music events and promotions company. Had fun with this one.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Colin Decker
Colin Decker

More by Colin Decker

View profile
    • Like