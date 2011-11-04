Intergalactic

Eric Guess

Hey Dann, this is my only critique of your shot. The arrow denoting the drop down... I dunno... kinda irked me. This is my thought on resolving that.

Thanks for kicking out this awesome/inspiring work!

Edit: This had been a rebound, but was removed. Here is the original shot by Dann Petty: http://dribbble.com/shots/309862-Choose-your-Final-Galactic-Destination

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
