skullsquad patch skull dagger product patches embroidred blood black red daggers for teeth
one of two embroidered patch designs i whipped up in october. you can grab them from my store here: http://daggersforteeth.bigcartel.com/

Rebound of
embroidered patches
Posted on Nov 4, 2011
