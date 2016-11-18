Airbnb - Trips concept

My quick imagination on it. This is a concept not a original flow

Welcome to the world of trips. We want every trip you take to feel magical. So you no longer have to follow the maps, wait in the lines, and take photos of all the same sights. Now, you can access unique experiences, incredible homes, and local favorites — all from one app.

Inspiration Collection:

------------------------------

Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired

Let's be friends in all platforms

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🐦 Twitter - Design Thoughts

📹 Youtube - Tools Turorial

📝 Medium - Case studies

📸 Instagram - Daily design works

🔵 Behance - Visual works

Recommended articles for you

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

📘 Ultimate Start guide for beginner UX/UI designers

🚤 7 quick life lessons for designers

📱 11 Things designer must To Know About Interaction.

🕵🏻‍♂️ Why is UX/UI designer the best job in the world?

🚀 5 Motivational Tips for Designers

Real projects

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

🗂 Portfolio: http://johnyvino.com

📪 Let's talk friends: hi@johnyvino.com