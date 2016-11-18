Airbnb - Trips concept

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My quick imagination on it. This is a concept not a original flow
Welcome to the world of trips. We want every trip you take to feel magical. So you no longer have to follow the maps, wait in the lines, and take photos of all the same sights. Now, you can access unique experiences, incredible homes, and local favorites — all from one app.
Inspiration Collection:
------------------------------
Are you looking for a source of interaction design inspiration? Check out 100 Best Interaction collection where I publish all the best Designs for your inspiration.Get Inspired
Let's be friends in all platforms
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
🐦 Twitter - Design Thoughts
📹 Youtube - Tools Turorial
📝 Medium - Case studies
📸 Instagram - Daily design works
🔵 Behance - Visual works
Recommended articles for you
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
📘 Ultimate Start guide for beginner UX/UI designers
🚤 7 quick life lessons for designers
📱 11 Things designer must To Know About Interaction.
🕵🏻♂️ Why is UX/UI designer the best job in the world?
🚀 5 Motivational Tips for Designers
Real projects
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
🗂 Portfolio: http://johnyvino.com
📪 Let's talk friends: hi@johnyvino.com