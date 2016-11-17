Earth Day Every Day

Get to know the real Optimistically Green. This mural was entirely created by Jen and executed in the lobby of a business park in Chicago, Illinois. It is 100% free hand and drawn using only chalk and chalk markers. This mural was my chance to share lots of fun eco tips, inspirational quotes, and climate positivity with the world. It is the largest project I have done just for myself/ on behalf of Optimistically Green, to share my message with the world.