Bryant fron Renegade OPS for Movember

Here it comes a totally shaved Bryant from Renegade OPS. This illustration is part of a charity event called movember where boys and men in the whole UK are growing mustache (thats why " Movember, where M stays for mustache) for charity. If even Bryant from Renegade OPs is shaving off his beard and grows mustache for the whole november, anyone can do it.

more info here: http://blogs.sega.com/2011/11/02/renegade-ops-sega-support-movember/