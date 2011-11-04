Erik Ford

Dulce Icons

Dulce Icons icons vector
A few weeks ago, I challenged myself to create my own vector UI icons for this project. The set is incomplete and still needs some proportional love but I think I did OK for a first timer.

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
