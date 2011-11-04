Dan Matutina

fabLE

Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina
  • Save
fabLE
Download color palette

Here's the full set of the illustrations. :) Hope you guys like it. At the last part of the gallery are some of the raw photos used.

http://twistedfork.me/#2158728/ROGUE-FABLE

Posted on Nov 4, 2011
Dan Matutina
Dan Matutina

More by Dan Matutina

View profile
    • Like